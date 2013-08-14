German economy beats forecasts to grow by 0.7 pct in Q2

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, overshooting forecasts thanks largely to domestic private and public consumption, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Wednesday.

Preliminary Statistics Office data showed Europe’s largest economy grew by 0.9 percent on the year.

“In the second quarter of 2013 the positive impetus primarily came from higher consumption by domestic private and public budgets than in the first quarter,” the Statistics Office said in a statement.

The quarterly growth was stronger than the consensus forecast for 0.6 percent growth in a Reuters poll and came after the economy only narrowly avoided a recession earlier this year.

The Statistics Office revised downwards the figure for the first quarter of 2013 to show stagnation of 0.0 percent. It had originally reported an expansion of 0.1 percent.