German growth slows to 0.3 pct in third quarter
November 14, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

German growth slows to 0.3 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the third quarter of the year with domestic demand fueling the expansion and exports weighing on growth, the Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Preliminary data showed Europe’s largest economy grew by 1.1 percent on the year.

“Positive impulses came exclusively from inside Germany,” said the Statistics Office, adding that spending from private households and the state were a bit higher than in the previous quarter. Investment in equipment and in construction were also higher than in the second quarter, it said.

“By contrast, the contribution from abroad (exports minus imports) put a brake on GDP growth,” said the Office.

The quarterly growth was in line with the consensus forecast for 0.3 percent expansion. The Statistics Office confirmed seasonally-adjusted growth of 0.7 percent for the second quarter of 2013.

