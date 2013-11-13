FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany likely grew by 0.25 pct q/q in Q3 - deputy minister
November 13, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Germany likely grew by 0.25 pct q/q in Q3 - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The German economy likely expanded by a quarter of a percent in the third quarter and growth will pick up to nearly 0.5 percent in the last three months of the year, German Deputy Economy Minister Bernhard Heitzer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter growth of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, down from 0.7 percent between April and June.

“Growth is supported by the domestic economy,” Heitzer told Reuters, adding that both private consumption and investments were picking up.

Germany’s statistics office publishes preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Thursday.

