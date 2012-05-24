TABLE-Q1 German GDP +0.5 pct q/q, +1.7 pct y/y

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday. Compared with the previous year, GDP grew by 1.7 percent, the Office said. A breakdown of the data follows (percentage changes). Previously reported data in brackets: GERMAN GDP CHANGE Q1 2012 vs Q4 2011 vs Q4 2011 Q3 2011 GDP change +0.5 -0.2 (-0.2) Private consumption +0.4 -0.2 (-0.2) Public consumption +0.2 +0.6 (+0.1) Capital equipment spending -1.1 +1.1 (+1.1) Construction investment -1.3 +1.9 (+1.9) Exports +1.7 -1.5 (-0.8) Imports Unch -0.8 (-0.3) CONTRIBUTION TO REAL Q1 2012 vs Q4 2011 vs GDP IN PCT POINTS Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Domestic demand -0.3 +0.2 (+0.1) Private consumption +0.2 -0.1 (-0.1) Public consumption unch +0.1 (0.0) Gross capital investment -0.2 +0.2 (+0.2) equipment spending -0.1 unch (0.0) construction spending -0.1 +0.2 (+0.2) Inventories -0.4 unch (0.0) Foreign trade +0.9 -0.4 (-0.3) Q1 2012 vs Q4 2011 vs Q1 2011 Q4 2010 GDP change (unadjusted) +1.7 +1.5 pct (+1.5) GDP change (adjusted) +1.2 +2.0 pct (+2.0) NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days.