FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Q1 German GDP +0.5 pct q/q, +1.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Q1 German GDP +0.5 pct q/q, +1.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German gross domestic product
(GDP) grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter compared with the
previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed
on Thursday. 	
    Compared with the previous year, GDP grew by 1.7 percent,
the Office said. A breakdown of the data follows (percentage
changes). Previously reported data in brackets:	
         	
GERMAN GDP CHANGE            Q1 2012 vs      Q4 2011 vs 	
                             Q4 2011         Q3 2011 	
GDP change                   +0.5            -0.2 (-0.2) 	
Private consumption          +0.4            -0.2 (-0.2) 	
Public consumption           +0.2            +0.6 (+0.1) 	
Capital equipment spending   -1.1            +1.1 (+1.1) 	
Construction investment      -1.3            +1.9 (+1.9) 	
Exports                      +1.7            -1.5 (-0.8)	
Imports                      Unch            -0.8 (-0.3)	
  	
CONTRIBUTION TO REAL         Q1 2012 vs      Q4 2011 vs 	
GDP IN PCT POINTS            Q4 2011         Q3 2011 	
   Domestic demand              -0.3            +0.2 (+0.1) 	
   Private consumption          +0.2            -0.1 (-0.1) 	
   Public consumption           unch            +0.1 (0.0)     	
   Gross capital investment     -0.2            +0.2 (+0.2) 	
     equipment spending         -0.1            unch (0.0) 	
     construction spending      -0.1            +0.2 (+0.2) 	
   Inventories                  -0.4            unch (0.0)  	
   Foreign trade                +0.9            -0.4 (-0.3)	
  	
                             Q1 2012 vs      Q4 2011 vs 	
                             Q1 2011         Q4 2010 	
 GDP change (unadjusted)        +1.7         +1.5 pct (+1.5) 	
 GDP change (adjusted)          +1.2         +2.0 pct (+2.0) 	
  	
 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects	
and the number of working days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.