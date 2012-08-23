FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 23 - German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by
0.3 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous
three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed in a
release of revised data on Thursday.
    Compared with the previous year, GDP grew by 0.5 percent, 
the Office said. A breakdown of the data follows (percentage 
changes). Revised data in brackets: 
     
GERMAN GDP CHANGE            Q2 2012 vs      Q1 2012 vs 
                             Q1 2012         Q4 2011 
GDP change                   +0.3            +0.5 
Private consumption          +0.4            +0.1 (+0.4) 
Public consumption           +0.2            +0.2 
Capital equipment spending   -2.3            -0.9 (-1.1) 
Construction investment      -0.3            -0.8 (-1.3) 
Exports                      +2.5            +1.2 (+1.7) 
Imports                      +2.1            -0.2 (unch) 
  
CONTRIBUTION TO REAL        Q2 2012 vs      Q1 2012 vs 
GDP IN PCT POINTS           Q1 2012         Q4 2011 
   Domestic demand            -0.1            -0.2 (-0.3)
   Private consumption        +0.2            +0.1 (+0.2) 
   Public consumption         unch            unch     
   Gross capital investment   -0.2            -0.2 
     equipment spending       -0.2            -0.1 
     construction spending    unch            -0.1 
   Inventories                -0.1            -0.1 (-0.4) 
   Foreign trade              +0.3            +0.7 (+0.9) 
  
                             Q2 2012 vs      Q1 2012 vs 
                             Q2 2011         Q1 2011 
 GDP change (unadjusted)        +0.5         +1.7 pct
 GDP change (adjusted)          +1.0         +1.2 pct  
  
 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects
and the number of working days. 
    Originally reported data that have been revised are given in
brackets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.