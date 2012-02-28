German consumer morale hits 1-year high going into March

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German consumer morale hit a year-high heading into March, a survey showed on Tuesday, in another sign that Europe’s largest economy is weathering the impact of euro zone debt concerns and may avoid a recession despite contracting last quarter.

Consumer confidence rose for the sixth consecutive month, the report by the GfK market research institute showed, reflecting a steady optimism among consumers despite an uncertain economic outlook for the eurozone.

The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2000 Germans, rose to 6.0 from 5.9 in February, matching the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 analysts.

“Consumer sentiment is pursuing a slow but steady upturn,” GfK said in a statement accompanying the survey data.

“This confirms the conjecture from previous months that private consumption will be a significant support to the development of the economy this year,” GfK said.

Along with a rise in the closely watched Ifo business climate index on Thursday, the increase in consumer confidence is a further indication that Europe’s bulwark economy will sidestep a recession, technically defined as two straight quarters of contraction.

Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction in Germany as global demand falls and the region’s debt crisis affects its key neighbouring export markets. The economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on sagging exports and private consumption.

But Germany’s solid job market has helped support spending and surveys repeatedly point to private consumption as an area that could withstand any bad news.