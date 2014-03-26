German consumer mood holds steady but Crimea crisis a dark cloud

* Consumers more willing to splash their cash

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German consumer morale held steady going into April as shoppers were more upbeat about the outlook for Europe’s largest economy but their mood could worsen if the Crimea crisis spreads and leads to tougher sanctions from the West, GfK said.

The market research group’s forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people and published on Wednesday, was flat at 8.5 going into April. It matched the highest reading since January 2007 and was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

“The consumer mood in Germany was once again buoyant in March,” GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.

The survey was conducted before the March 16 referendum in Crimea and Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula.

Buerkl said it was possible those events would unnerve shoppers in coming weeks and make them less optimistic about the German economy’s prospects, especially if the crisis extends to other regions of Ukraine and the West imposes tougher sanctions.

“In this case, a negative effect on the consumer mood would be very likely,” he said.

Other German sentiment indicators have weakened due to the Ukraine crisis, with surveys showing it made companies and investors feel more pessimistic in March.

When the GfK survey was conducted, however, consumers believed their economy was recovering after a subdued 2013.

GfK said the promising global economic outlook, expectations that exports would improve and low interest rates in Germany would gradually increase the inclination to invest and give the economic upswing more momentum.

High employment levels, combined with moderate inflation and positive wage developments, meant consumers became more willing to buy in March.

That bodes well for the government’s expectations that private consumption will be a key growth driver this year as exports drag. GfK confirmed its prediction private consumption spending would increase by 1.5 percent in real terms this year.

Income expectations, which were at more than a 13-month high in February, fell in March but still remained strong thanks to a robust labour market, which fuelled expectations that negotiated wages would rise more steeply. This year, GfK said, workers in pay negotiations will likely get increases of 3 percent or more.

Retirees should also benefit from increases in their state pensions from July that are likely to beat inflation, GfK said.

The survey showed Germans becoming more inclined to put cash aside, with their propensity to save rising off a record low.

