German consumer morale rises to highest since August 2007

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German consumer morale hit its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as shoppers confident that Europe’s largest economy is on an upward path became more willing to splash their cash than at any time since December 2006.

GfK market research group said on Friday its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people, rose to 7.6 going into January from 7.4 the previous month, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for it to hold steady.

“The mood among consumers in Germany is again remarkably good as 2013 draws to a close,” GfK said in a statement.

“Consumers believe that the German economy is increasingly gaining pace,” it said, adding shoppers were more upbeat about the economy’s prospects than at any point since July 2011.

The German economy, which steamed ahead during the early years of the euro zone crisis, slowed last year and is expected to perform even worse this year, with the government forecasting just 0.5 percent growth.

But an improving global economic environment, an expected upturn in investment and strong domestic demand are seen propelling stronger growth in 2014, with Berlin estimating that gross domestic product will increase by 1.7 percent.

While Germans have traditionally been known as savers, they proved more prepared to buy goods this month than at any point since December 2006 as they benefit from a stable labour market and moderate inflation.

That tallies with a survey published by Germany’s HDE retail association earlier this month which showed shops were satisfied with the start of the Christmas sales season. HDE has forecast a 1.2 percent increase in Christmas sales this year.

Consumers’ inclination to save also fell to a historical low as the meagre interest rates offered by banks give them little incentive to set aside cash and also encourage traditionally debt-averse Germans to finance purchases with credit.

Domestic demand has been a crucial pillar of growth in Germany this year as exports have weakened and is also expected to prop up the economy next year, though GfK said a nascent recovery in some euro zone countries would also likely improve export prospects and make firms more willing to invest.

Germans’ expectations for their future income fell but were still up significantly on the year. GfK said the drop could be due to Germans fearing their finances will be burdened by issues such as the new ‘grand coalition’ government’s plans to raise mothers’ pensions and allow those who have worked for 45 years to retire at the age of 63.

Other recent sentiment surveys have also been upbeat, with business morale hitting an 18-month high and investor confidence surging to its highest level since April 2006.

But some economists have suggested they are overshooting the economy’s actual performance. Recent “hard” backward-looking data has been generally less optimistic, with industrial output, orders and retail sales all having fallen in monthly terms.

