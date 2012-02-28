FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German consumer morale firms heading into March-GfK
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 7:04 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-German consumer morale firms heading into March-GfK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German consumer morale rose
as expected heading into March, as households said they felt
significantly more positive about their income prospects, a
survey showed. 	
   It was the sixth consecutive rise in the confidence
indicator, which stood at its highest level since March 2011,
the report from the GfK market research institute showed on
Tuesday. 	
   The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000
Germans, rose to 6.0 from 5.9 in February. That compared to an
economists' forecast for 6.0.	
     	
                                 MAR 12   FEB 12   MAR 11  	
   Consumer climate                 6.0     5.9      6.0	
   Consumer climate components   FEB 12   JAN 12   FEB 11 	
   - willingness to buy            39.2     41.8    38.9    	
   - income expectations           41.3     34.1    42.9    	
   - business cycle expectations    5.9      7.5    57.1   	
       	
 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development
of real private consumption in the following month.   	
   An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth  
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in  
 comparison with the same period a year ago.     	
   According to GfK, a 1-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption. 	
   The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 	
   The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about
the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. 	
   The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the
assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation
in the next 12 months. 	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

