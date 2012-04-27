FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German consumer morale dips going into May -GfK
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German consumer morale dips going into May -GfK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale dipped
slightly heading into May, the GfK market research group said on
Friday, as high petrol prices dampened households' willingness
to spend. 	
   The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000
Germans, fell to 5.6 from a revised 5.8 in April. That compared
with an economists' forecast for sentiment to remain unchanged
from April's preliminary reading of 5.9.	
     	
                                 MAY 12   APR 12   MAY 11  	
   Consumer climate                 5.6     5.8      5.6	
   Consumer climate components   APR 12   MAR 12   APR 11 	
   - willingness to buy            27.6     38.6    34.2    	
   - income expectations           33.0     34.3    35.0    	
   - business cycle expectations    8.5      7.2    47.3   	
       	
 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development
of real private consumption in the following month.   	
   An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth  
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in  
 comparison with the same period a year ago.     	
   According to GfK, a 1-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption. 	
   The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?" 	
   The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about
the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. 	
   The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the
assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation
in the next 12 months. 	
	
 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

