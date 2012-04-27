TABLE-German consumer morale dips going into May -GfK

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale dipped slightly heading into May, the GfK market research group said on Friday, as high petrol prices dampened households' willingness to spend. The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, fell to 5.6 from a revised 5.8 in April. That compared with an economists' forecast for sentiment to remain unchanged from April's preliminary reading of 5.9. MAY 12 APR 12 MAY 11 Consumer climate 5.6 5.8 5.6 Consumer climate components APR 12 MAR 12 APR 11 - willingness to buy 27.6 38.6 34.2 - income expectations 33.0 34.3 35.0 - business cycle expectations 8.5 7.2 47.3 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a 1-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)