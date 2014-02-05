FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Germany says will abstain on EU vote to approve GMO maize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany will abstain in an upcoming European Union vote to approve cultivation of genetically modified maize of type 1507, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The European Commission proposed in November that governments approve only the third ever genetically modified crop for cultivation in Europe and a vote is expected on Tuesday next week.

The proposal covers an insect-resistant maize developed jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical which, if approved, would end Monsanto’s current monopoly in Europe’s tiny market for GMO crops.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “The German government has agreed to abstain in the vote on the approval of this GMO maize of type 1507.”

“It is normal procedure to abstain on a dossier where there are different opinions within the government on the matter.”

