Germany's Guenter Grass, author of "The Tin Drum", dies at 87
April 13, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Guenter Grass, author of "The Tin Drum", dies at 87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - German novelist Guenter Grass, the Nobel Prize-winning author of works such as “The Tin Drum”, has died at the age of 87, a foundation in his name said on Monday.

Grass, with his trademark drooping moustache, was born the Baltic port of Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland, in 1927 and much of his fiction was set in the city.

For many, Grass was the voice of a German generation that came of age in World War Two and bore the burden of their parents’ guilt for the atrocities of the Nazis. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)

