Germany denies report of further support for Greece after end of bailout

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The German government on Thursday denied a Greek media report that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his Greek counterpart Gikas Hardouvelis had reached an agreement to further support Greece after it exits its bailout programme.

“We deny media reports that Germany and Greece agreed yesterday about future aid for Greece once its ongoing bailout programme is over,” a spokesman for Schaeuble said.

Both finance ministers held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a tax conference in Berlin, but this was “without concrete results”, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber)