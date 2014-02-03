FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany reiterates there will be no debt haircut for Greece
February 3, 2014

Germany reiterates there will be no debt haircut for Greece

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry rejected on Monday a weekend media report that a third aid package for Greece could include a further debt haircut.

“There is no new situation regarding Greece,” said spokesman Marco Semmelmann. Asked about the possibility of a debt writedown, he said: “I can deny that categorically.”

Weekly Der Spiegel reported this weekend that Berlin was preparing the ground for a third aid package for Greece of 10-20 billion euros which could include a further haircut affecting public creditors or a “limited additional programme” involving fresh funds from the European rescue fund.

