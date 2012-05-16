FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany: Greece to figure at G8 but no major fears
May 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Germany: Greece to figure at G8 but no major fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Greece will be a theme at a meeting of leaders of the Group of Eight leading industrialised nations this week in the United States, a senior German official said on Wednesday, adding that there were no signs of major concern among its main partners.

“I expect that Greece will be discussed at the meeting,” said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked if Germany’s partners outside Europe were expressing worries about talk of Greece having to leave the euro currency zone, the official said he was not aware of major concerns.

