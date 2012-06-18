Greece mustn't be pushed too hard - German minister

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany expects Greece’s new government to honour existing commitments under its international bailout agreement and further loan tranches will hinge on its commitment to reforms, German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday.

But Kampeter, speaking after Greece’s pro-bailout conservatives took first place in Sunday’s election, also said Athens should not be pushed too hard on its reforms, signalling there may be scope for some easing of the pressure.

“It is clear to us that Greece should not be over-strained,” Kampeter told ARD television.