8 months ago
Institutions' report on Greek one-off measures "quite critical" - German FinMin
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 8 months ago

Institutions' report on Greek one-off measures "quite critical" - German FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The institutions involved in Greece's aid programme have issued a "critical" report assessing whether unilateral measures announced by Athens are compatible with its bailout obligations, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"The report is preliminary and it is quite critical," spokesman Dennis Kolberg said, adding that the German government would evaluate the content in detail next week.

Germany had asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid programme on Wednesday to assess whether a planned pre-Christmas payout to poor pensioners was compatible with Greece's bailout obligations. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

