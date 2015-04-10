Germany's Dombret: Greek assistance depends on sound finances

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Additional Eurozone assistance to indebted Greece is dependent on Athens improving the state of its finances, German central bank executive Andreas Dombret said in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Further assistance can only be granted to Greece if it applies sound public finances,” Dombret said in speech delivered at a conference hosted by the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)