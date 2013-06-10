FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Germany doesn't expect IMF call for Greek debt write-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - A German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday he saw no reason to believe that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would call for another write-down of Greek public debt.

Chief inspectors from the “troika” - the European Union, European Central Bank and the IMF - are due in Athens on Monday to continue a review of Greece’s fiscal adjustment and agreed reforms before the country’s donors pay out more aid.

Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said during a regular government press conference Germany saw no need to discuss further measures for Greece.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
