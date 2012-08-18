FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin: no new aid programme for Greece
August 18, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

German finmin: no new aid programme for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were limits to the aid that could be granted to Greece and said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to be granted another programme.

“It is not responsible to throw money into a bottomless pit,” Schaeuble said at a government open day in Berlin. “We cannot create yet another new programme.”

Schaeuble also stressed that the euro was a stable currency and said there were no signs of inflation.

