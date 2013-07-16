FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants to give Greek SMEs 100 mln euros in aid-newspaper
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Germany wants to give Greek SMEs 100 mln euros in aid-newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will offer Greece 100 million euros to build up a support fund for small and medium-sized companies when he visits Athens on Thursday, German daily Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying on Tuesday.

German state development bank KfW will give the so-called Institution for Growth a loan of this amount and this new fund could then pass on the money to firms, according to an advance copy of an article due to be published on Wednesday.

Schaeuble said last month that Germany would discuss setting up a bilateral programme to help SMEs in Greece, as it has done with Spain, at a meeting in Athens, and Greece has expressed interest in receiving such support. [ID:nL5N0ET2I9

Along with KfW, the European Union would provide money via its structural fund and the European Investment Bank (EIB) would also stump up some cash, meaning the Institution for Growth could soon get around 500 million euros ($657 million) in total, the article said.

Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying some details were still subject to negotiation.

The German finance ministry was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
