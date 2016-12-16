Merkel expects no decisions on Greek bailout at talks with Tsipras

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not expect to take any decisions on Greece’s bailout programme during talks in Berlin on Friday with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Greece snubbed its international lenders and legislated plans on Thursday to give pensioners a one-off Christmas bonus despite misgivings from creditors in a standoff over the country’s third bailout.

“We will definitely discuss the programme related to Greece’s economic and financial situation,” Merkel, standing next to Tsipras, told reporters before their talks.

“However, I would say this is not the place for decisions to be taken. That is in good hands with the three institutions and the Eurogroup, but the Greek prime minister’s assessment of the situation will certainly play a role in our discussions,” she added. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)