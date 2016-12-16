FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel expects no decisions on Greek bailout at talks with Tsipras
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

Merkel expects no decisions on Greek bailout at talks with Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not expect to take any decisions on Greece’s bailout programme during talks in Berlin on Friday with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Greece snubbed its international lenders and legislated plans on Thursday to give pensioners a one-off Christmas bonus despite misgivings from creditors in a standoff over the country’s third bailout.

“We will definitely discuss the programme related to Greece’s economic and financial situation,” Merkel, standing next to Tsipras, told reporters before their talks.

“However, I would say this is not the place for decisions to be taken. That is in good hands with the three institutions and the Eurogroup, but the Greek prime minister’s assessment of the situation will certainly play a role in our discussions,” she added. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.