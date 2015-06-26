FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says sees 50:50 chance of reaching Greek deal
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says sees 50:50 chance of reaching Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - There is a fifty-fifty chance of reaching agreement with Greece about the reforms it needs to make in return for further aid, Germany’s finance minister said on Friday.

“I do not say what will be the outcome, it’s fifty-fifty,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference, commenting on the negotiations.

Greece failed again on Thursday to clinch a deal with its international creditors, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

Reporting By John O'Donnell, Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
