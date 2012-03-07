FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says is not too hard on Greece
March 7, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 6 years

Germany's Schaeuble says is not too hard on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, March 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Greece’s problems were of its own making and dismissed suggestions that Germany was being punitive towards a country that perhaps should not have joined the euro.

Speaking at the European University Institute in Florence, Schaeuble said he had had very open discussions with the Greek government about whether it would be better for it to leave the euro zone, and the Greek authorities were 100 percent committed to remaining members.

“We have shown a lot of solidarity with Greece,” Schaeuble said in response to some hostile questions from his audience about Germany’s approach to Greece’s debt crisis. “Everyone knows the real problems of Greek society are in Greece and not to be found abroad.”

