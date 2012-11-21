Greece can't return to markets this decade-Steinbrueck

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Social Democrat (SPD) election rival Peer Steinbrueck said on Wednesday Greece would not be able to return to capital markets this decade and that its financing gap could not be filled with piecemeal steps.

“It is obvious that Greece will not in this decade be able to return to the capital markets under viable conditions,” Steinbrueck told parliament in a debate on the German budget.

He added that Merkel’s government should delay a vote on the German budget until it was clear what was happening with Greece.