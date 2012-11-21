FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece can't return to markets this decade-Steinbrueck
November 21, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Greece can't return to markets this decade-Steinbrueck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Social Democrat (SPD) election rival Peer Steinbrueck said on Wednesday Greece would not be able to return to capital markets this decade and that its financing gap could not be filled with piecemeal steps.

“It is obvious that Greece will not in this decade be able to return to the capital markets under viable conditions,” Steinbrueck told parliament in a debate on the German budget.

He added that Merkel’s government should delay a vote on the German budget until it was clear what was happening with Greece.

