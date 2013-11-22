FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International maritime court tells Russia to free Greenpeace ship
November 22, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

International maritime court tells Russia to free Greenpeace ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov 22 (Reuters) - An international maritime tribunal on Friday ordered Russia to release a Greenpeace ship and 30 people arrested in a protest against Russian Arctic oil drilling.

The Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said it had accepted a request from the Netherlands to order the provisional release of the Dutch-registered ship Arctic Sunrise and its crew, which Russia detained on Sept. 18, sparking international protests.

Russia has previously said it will not accept the tribunal’s decision.

Tribunal president judge Judge Shunji Yanai of Japan said the application from the Netherlands for the provisional release was accepted by the votes of 19 judges to two.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
