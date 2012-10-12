FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German gov't sees growth around 1 pct in 2012 and 2013-report
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

German gov't sees growth around 1 pct in 2012 and 2013-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The German government will raise its 2012 economic growth forecast to around 1 percent from a previous forecast of 0.7 percent and cut its 2013 forecast to around 1 percent from a previous 1.6 percent, Handelsblatt daily said on Friday.

The government is due to publish growth forecasts next Wednesday, which will form the basis of its tax estimates and budget plan. Germany’s top economic institutes on Thursday lowered their 2012 growth forecast to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent and halved their 2013 outlook to 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.