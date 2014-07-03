FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German 2014-15 growth may slightly beat forecasts - Schaeuble
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

German 2014-15 growth may slightly beat forecasts - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday economic growth for this year and next year could slightly exceed what the government has so far forecast.

“This year and next year we will probably be a little bit above the estimates that we have taken as the basis for our government forecasts,” the minister told a conference in Berlin.

The government is currently forecasting 1.8 percent growth in gross domestic product for 2014 and 2.0 percent for 2015.

Europe’s biggest economy grew at its fastest rate in three years in the first quarter with seasonally-adjusted GDP growth of 0.8 percent, twice the rate of the final quarter of last year. Year-on-year growth in the first quarter was 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.