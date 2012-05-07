Germany rejects growth steps that push up debt

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany will not renegotiate Europe’s fiscal compact on budget discipline and rejects measures to foster growth that would push up debt levels, a government spokesman said on Monday, a day after Socialist Francois Hollande won the French presidential election.

Hollande has said he wants a renegotiation of the so-called fiscal compact agreed by European leaders in March in an attempt to end more than two years of crisis. He has signalled that a new growth pact to complement the tougher budget rules could also be acceptable.

“From our point of view a new negotiation of the fiscal compact is not possible,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.

He added: “We don’t want growth through new debt, rather we want growth through structural reforms.”

Seibert said Merkel’s good relationship with France would continue under Hollande.