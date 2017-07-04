ABU DHABI, July 4 The diplomatic stand-off in
the Gulf region between Qatar and its neighbours gives the
entire region an opportunity to move together to step up its
fight against terrorism financing, Germany's foreign minister
said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Abu Dhabi on the second day of a regional tour,
Sigmar Gabriel said he had agreed with his United Arab Emirates
counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan that harbouring
of terrorists or their financing must end.
He added that there were plenty of ways to prevent a further
escalation of tensions in the region, where Qatar faces a
blockade from its Arab neighbours, who are demanding it dial
back its relations with Iran and shutter its pan-Arab TV channel
Al Jazeera.
