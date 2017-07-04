ABU DHABI, July 4 The diplomatic stand-off in the Gulf region between Qatar and its neighbours gives the entire region an opportunity to move together to step up its fight against terrorism financing, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi on the second day of a regional tour, Sigmar Gabriel said he had agreed with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan that harbouring of terrorists or their financing must end.

He added that there were plenty of ways to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region, where Qatar faces a blockade from its Arab neighbours, who are demanding it dial back its relations with Iran and shutter its pan-Arab TV channel Al Jazeera. (Reporting By Sabine Siebold, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)