a year ago
Germany must decide on Heckler & Koch exports to Saudi Arabia-court
June 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Germany must decide on Heckler & Koch exports to Saudi Arabia-court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Thursday that the government must decide whether to approve a request by Heckler & Koch to export gun parts to Saudi Arabia.

Heckler & Koch filed a complaint last year against the German government because it had been waiting for more than two years for approval to export parts needed to manufacture its G36 assault rifle in Saudi Arabia.

Frankfurt's Administrative Court said the government must now make that decision.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government approved the controversial but lucrative licensing deal for Heckler & Koch that allows Saudi Arabia to produce the G36 itself in 2008.

But the government changed its course on arms exports two years ago following a storm of media criticism, and as it sought to try to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

