German antitrust watchdog clears hospital chains' insurance JV

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator, the Federal Cartel Office, said on Tuesday it had no objections to a joint venture set up by German hospital operators Fresenius , Rhoen-Kliniken and Asklepios to offer medical-insurance services.

The three groups have set up an entity called Wir fuer Gesundheit GmbH that will offer insurances for hospital treatments. These products will be sold to employers, who will offer them to staff as perks. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)