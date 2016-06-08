Berlin court upholds short-term home rental ban

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - A court on Wednesday upheld a city regulation that renders short-time home rentals in the German capital illegal, in a ruling with ramifications for home rental firms like Airbnb.

“The plaintiffs’ basic rights are not violated by the regulation and are in line with the constitution,” judge Rautgundes Schneidereid said explaining the verdict.

“The availability of affordable housing is severely threatened in the entire city of Berlin and the regulation therefore justified.”

Several home-sharing companies had lodged a complaint against an effective ban on short-term rentals in Berlin in the first substantial challenge to such city legislation in Europe and on Wednesday made out their case.

People renting out their homes in the German capital for periods of less than two months face fines of up to 100,000 euros ($111,700). Although landlords can seek a permit, city officials have said they will reject 95 percent of requests. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)