FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ifo economist says Germany to grow in Q1 even as euro crisis returns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Ifo economist says Germany to grow in Q1 even as euro crisis returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, March 22 (Reuters) - The German economy is still performing very well and should grow in the first quarter and in the rest of the year even as the euro zone crisis comes back into focus, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo think tank’s business climate index for March, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 106.7 from 107.4 in February as ongoing struggles to agree a bailout for Cyprus reignited concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could weigh on Europe’s largest economy.

“We shouldn’t read too much into that - this is not yet a turning point,” Wohlrabe said. “The (Ifo) readings in February were very optimistic.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.