Ifo economist-Germany not in recession but stagnation looms in Q4

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany is not in recession but stagnation looms for the fourth quarter and firms will only invest more when they see an end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.

A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think tank on Wednesday showed business sentiment in Germany dropped for the sixth successive month in October to 100.00, undershooting even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of 45 analysts.

“A recession is not in sight in Germany for now, as long as the debt crisis doesn’t worsen again,” he said.

Wohlrabe said the European Central Bank’s offer to buy struggling states’ debt had not reduced uncertainty in the real economy and there was a discrepancy between the mood on financial markets and within firms. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer)