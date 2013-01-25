FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ifo's Wohlrabe says German exporters don't fear currency war
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Ifo's Wohlrabe says German exporters don't fear currency war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German exporters are optimistic and have no fears of an outbreak of competitive devaluations, though they admit that a currency war could create problems, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday.

Wohlrabe said he expected quarter-on-quarter German economic growth of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 and did not expect a recession. German industry’s capacity utilisation and output are rising while the impact on business of the euro zone debt crisis is easing, he told Reuters.

