FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy recovering, Ifo economist says
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

German economy recovering, Ifo economist says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is recovering after a poor six months and there is no sign it is suffering from weakness in other euro zone states or China, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday.

“At the moment there is no indication that the economy in other euro zone countries is hitting German companies,” he said, adding: “It is too early to sound the alarm” about weaker growth in China.

Earlier, the Ifo think tank said German business morale rose slightly more than expected in July, edging up for a third straight month.

Wohlrabe said he expected growth of 0.9 percent in the second quarter for Europe’s biggest economy followed by 0.4 percent growth in the two subsequent quarters, giving 0.6 percent growth for the full year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.