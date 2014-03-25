Crimea crisis fuels caution in German economy-Ifo economist

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - A degree of caution has returned to the German economy due to the crisis in Crimea, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Tuesday, although there has so far been no concrete impact on Germany.

“In view of the Crimea crisis, a certain caution has returned to the German economy. The word ‘uncertainty’ would be too strong. There are so far no concrete effects on the German economy,” Wohlrabe told Reuters.

Earlier, the Ifo survey showed that German business morale fell in March for the first time in five months. (Reporting by Joern Poeltz)