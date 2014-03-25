FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crimea crisis fuels caution in German economy-Ifo economist
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Crimea crisis fuels caution in German economy-Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - A degree of caution has returned to the German economy due to the crisis in Crimea, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Tuesday, although there has so far been no concrete impact on Germany.

“In view of the Crimea crisis, a certain caution has returned to the German economy. The word ‘uncertainty’ would be too strong. There are so far no concrete effects on the German economy,” Wohlrabe told Reuters.

Earlier, the Ifo survey showed that German business morale fell in March for the first time in five months. (Reporting by Joern Poeltz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.