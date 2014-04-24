Ukraine has no impact on German economy - Ifo economist

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine has had no impact so far on the German economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Thursday, adding that the overall mood in Europe’s largest economy remained positive and that exports were still performing well.

“At the moment, the Ukraine crisis is not having an effect on the German economy, but it is a factor in the background,” Wohlrabe told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“Ukraine is a factor but the positive basic mood prevails. The German economy is in very good shape. The uncertainty that appeared in March has not strengthened.”

Earlier, Ifo’s business sentiment indicator showed an unexpected rise in April. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones)