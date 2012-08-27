FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Ifo business climate index falls for 4th month
August 27, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

German Ifo business climate index falls for 4th month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - German business sentiment dropped for the fourth successive month in August to reach its lowest level since March 2010, in a sign that domestic firms are increasingly vulnerable to the ravages of the euro zone crisis.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 102.3 in August from a downwardly revised 103.2 in July.

A Reuters poll of 40 economists had forecast a fall to 102.6 from an originally reported 103.3.

