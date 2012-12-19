FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business morale up for second month in Dec
December 19, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 5 years

German business morale up for second month in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German business sentiment climbed for the second month running in December as firms become more confident about their business outlook, confirming signs that Europe’s biggest economy is likely to bounce back quickly from a year-end slowdown.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 102.4 in December from 101.4 in November.

That beat the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists for the index to climb to 102.0, with expectations ranging from 101.0 to 105.3. The euro climbed against the dollar after the news.

