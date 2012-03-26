FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German March Ifo business climate index
March 26, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German March Ifo business climate index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26  (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic
research institute gave the following data from its March
business climate survey on Monday:	
    	
 GERMANY                 March 12   Feb 12       March 11
 BUSINESS CLIMATE         109.8     (109.7)       114.7
                                                
 BUSINESS CONDITIONS      117.4     (117.4)       121.0
                                                
 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS    102.7     (102.4)       108.8
                                                
    NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 109.6. Forecasts
from 51 economists ranged between 108.2 and 111.0. 	
    Revised figures for February are in brackets.	
    	
    	
 COMPONENTS              March 12   Feb 12      March 11
 MANUFACTURING             14.0       14.3         28.8
                                                
 CONSTRUCTION               2.3        3.3         -7.7
 WHOLESALING               12.8      (15.0)        22.8
 RETAILING                 10.6       (3.7)        13.2

 GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR   March 12  Feb 12      March 11
                                                
 CLIMATE                    22.4     24.9          28.0
 CONDITIONS                 28.0     32.0          30.0
 EXPECTATIONS               17.0     18.0          26.0

