German business morale up for sixth straight month
April 20, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

German business morale up for sixth straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the sixth month in a row in April in a sign that Europe’s largest economy continues to outpace peers and shrug off worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, inched up to 109.9 in April from 109.8 in March. The index now stands at its highest level since July 2011.

A Reuters poll of 43 economists forecast the index would fall to 109.5 in April.

