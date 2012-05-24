TABLE-German May Ifo business climate index

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data from its April business climate survey on Thursday: GERMANY May 12 April 12 May 11 BUSINESS CLIMATE 106.9 109.9 114.2 BUSINESS CONDITIONS 113.3 117.5 121.5 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 100.9 102.7 107.3 NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 109.4. Forecasts from 41 economists ranged between 108.8 and 110.2. There were no revisions of April figures. COMPONENTS May 12 April 12 May 11 TRADE AND INDUSTRY 6.4 12.1 20.4 MANUFACTURING 10.6 15.4 27.5 CONSTRUCTION -5.1 -3.9 -5.7 WHOLESALING 8.0 12.7 17.1 RETAILING -3.6 10.7 15.3 GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR May 12 April 12 May 11 CLIMATE 24.8 22.4 27.4 CONDITIONS 34.0 30.0 35.0 EXPECTATIONS 16.0 15.0 20.0