May 24, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German May Ifo business climate index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic research
institute gave the following data from its April business
climate survey on Thursday:  	
      	
 GERMANY                May 12      April 12    May 11 	
 BUSINESS CLIMATE       106.9        109.9      114.2 	
 BUSINESS CONDITIONS    113.3        117.5      121.5           
                                     	
 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS  100.9        102.7      107.3 	
                                                 	
    NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 109.4. Forecasts
from 41 economists ranged between 108.8 and 110.2.   	
    There were no revisions of April figures.  	
          	
 COMPONENTS             May 12      April 12    May 11 	
 TRADE AND INDUSTRY      6.4         12.1       20.4 	
 MANUFACTURING          10.6         15.4       27.5 	
 CONSTRUCTION           -5.1         -3.9       -5.7 	
 WHOLESALING             8.0         12.7       17.1 	
 RETAILING              -3.6         10.7       15.3 	

 GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR May 12      April 12    May 11 	
                                                 	
 CLIMATE                 24.8        22.4       27.4 	
 CONDITIONS              34.0        30.0       35.0 	
 EXPECTATIONS            16.0        15.0       20.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
