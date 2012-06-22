FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-German June Ifo business climate index falls
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German June Ifo business climate index falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic research
institute gave the following data from its June business climate
survey:
    
 GERMANY                 June 12     May 12      June 11
 BUSINESS CLIMATE       105.3        106.9      114.5
                                                
 BUSINESS CONDITIONS    113.9        (113.2)    123.3
                                                
 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS  97.3         (100.8)    106.3
                                                
    NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 105.9. Forecasts
ranged between 103.0 and 107.5. 
    Revised figures for May are in brackets.
    
 COMPONENTS              June 12     May 12      June 11
 TRADE AND INDUSTRY     3.2           6.3       21.0
                                                
 MANUFACTURING          5.0          10.5       27.6
 CONSTRUCTION           -4.6         -5.2       -2.2
 WHOLESALING            5.0           7.9       21.6
 RETAILING              0.3          -3.7       11.6

 GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR   June 12    May 12      June 11
                                                
 CLIMATE                 21.3        24.8       26.4
 CONDITIONS              30.0        34.0       32.0
 EXPECTATIONS            13.0        16.0       21.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.