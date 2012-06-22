TABLE-German June Ifo business climate index falls

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data from its June business climate survey: GERMANY June 12 May 12 June 11 BUSINESS CLIMATE 105.3 106.9 114.5 BUSINESS CONDITIONS 113.9 (113.2) 123.3 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 97.3 (100.8) 106.3 NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 105.9. Forecasts ranged between 103.0 and 107.5. Revised figures for May are in brackets. COMPONENTS June 12 May 12 June 11 TRADE AND INDUSTRY 3.2 6.3 21.0 MANUFACTURING 5.0 10.5 27.6 CONSTRUCTION -4.6 -5.2 -2.2 WHOLESALING 5.0 7.9 21.6 RETAILING 0.3 -3.7 11.6 GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR June 12 May 12 June 11 CLIMATE 21.3 24.8 26.4 CONDITIONS 30.0 34.0 32.0 EXPECTATIONS 13.0 16.0 21.0