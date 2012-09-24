German business climate falls unexpectedly in Sept

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German business sentiment dropped for the fifth successive month in September, defying expectations for a slight rise, in a sign that domestic firms are being hit by the euro zone debt crisis which has hurt export markets and sapped investment.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 101.4 in September from 102.3 in August.

A Reuters poll of 45 economists had forecast a slight rise to 102.5.