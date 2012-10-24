FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German business sentiment posts surprise 6th drop in a row
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German business sentiment dropped
for the sixth successive month in October, in a surprise fall
that was bigger than even the lowest forecasts, signalling that
the euro zone debt crisis is hitting home in Europe's largest
economy. 
   The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
firms, fell to 100.0 in October from 101.4 in September. 
   A Reuters poll of 45 economists had forecast a slight rise to
101.5, with figures ranging 100.4 to 102.5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
