German Ifo business morale falls to lowest this year in May
May 23, 2014

German Ifo business morale falls to lowest this year in May

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - German business sentiment fell more than expected to the lowest level so far this year in May, signalling that Europe’s largest economy is expanding at a slower rate after the strongest quarterly growth in three years between January and March.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, decreased to 110.4 from an unrevised 111.2 in April. Expectations in a Reuters poll of 42 economists had been for a fall to 110.9.

The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar after the news. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

