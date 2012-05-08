FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF keeps German growth forecast of 0.6 pct in 2012-source
May 8, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

IMF keeps German growth forecast of 0.6 pct in 2012-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany could reach growth potential of 1.25 percent on the year in the second half of 2012 thanks to a domestic economy-driven pick-up, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said, but the international lender will keep its GDP growth forecasts of 0.6 percent for 2012 and 1.5 percent for 2013.

An escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and oil prices pose threats, the IMF said in a report on the country.

The IMF said Berlin’s level of budget consolidation was appropriate, and somewhat higher wages would be helpful in supporting domestic demand.

