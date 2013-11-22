FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGL Carbon to replace GSW in German MDAX index
November 22, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

SGL Carbon to replace GSW in German MDAX index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German carbon specialist SGL Carbon will re-enter Germany’s mid-cap MDAX index , replacing GSW Immobilien, which is dropping out after being taken over by peer Deutsche Wohnen.

“Due to the takeover by Deutsche Wohnen, the free float of GSW has dropped below 10 percent, making it ineligible for inclusion in the index,” Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on Friday.

SGL Carbon was just relegated from the MDAX to small-caps index SDAX on Sept. 5. Deutsche Boerse said Villeroy & Boch, a maker of tableware and bathroom ceramics, would now replace SGL Carbon on the SDAX.

The changes will become effective on Nov. 27, Deutsche Boerse said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

